Victim held at gunpoint, shot during robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two unknown suspects robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, near an apartment complex on Old Kings Road South, late Friday night.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10:00 p.m., in reference to a reported shooting. There, JSO found one of the two victims had been shot. That man was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. According to police, the female victim was not injured.

The initial investigation led officers to believe that the suspects fired multiple shots. No other injuries have been reported at this time. Police did not say what the suspects may have taken from the victims during this robbery. The sheriff’s office says the robbers fled from the scene in a vehicle, but the exact make and model are still unknown.

JSO’s Robbery and Crime Scene Units will both be conducting further investigation into this late-night armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information that could help detectives with this case, to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477)