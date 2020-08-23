JSO investigating after teen arrives at hospital with gunshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it is working to learn if there are any connections between a teen who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and early morning gunfire picked up by ShotSpotter.

Police say a 15-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital after having been shot in the leg. According to JSO, the injuries are non-life-threatening. Investigators say least four or five other individuals accompanied the victim at the hospital. Detectives are questioning those people now to learn more details about this incident.

The sheriff’s office says it received a ShotSpotter call around 4:15, Sunday morning. Police are now working to learn if that call is related to the young victim that they found in the hospital.

Aggravated Battery Detectives are continuing this investigation. At this point, JSO cannot confirm where the incident took place. Investigators say they found shell cases on West 33rd Street, near Moncrief Road.

Anyone who knows anything that could help detectives can call JSO at (904) 630-0500. If they would like to remain anonymous, First Coast Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).