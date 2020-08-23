Police: Man arrested after 2 injured in Jacksonville Beach shooting

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night on 16th Avenue North, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said.

According to police, Matthew Bowling, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle. He was booked around 4:30 a.m. Sunday into the Duval County jail, online jail records show.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday after an altercation at Monkey’s Uncle Tavern. Police said one person suffered a superficial gunshot wound to the ankle, and shrapnel hit a second person in the thigh.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and were recovering at home, police said.