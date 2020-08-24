Loved ones honor memory of Trent Fort with group photo

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Friends, family and community members gathered Sunday to honor the memory of a 16-year-old West Nassau High School football player who was shot and killed in February.

After Trent Fort died, Small Town Rags Boutique and Gifts made shirts that read “FOREVER21,” as 21 was Fort’s football jersey number.

The store also had a memorial picture of Fort painted on its window. Since then, the store has had a lot of people stop by to take photos, so it decided to get everyone who bought shirts together to take a photo in front of the memorial.

“This means the world to me — the continued love and support from Callahan, the continued love and support from his friends, his teammates, his family, my family. It means a lot. We miss Trenton every day,” said Paige Hall, Fort’s mother. “We will continue to fight for justice for Trenton, and I do believe that justice will happen very soon for him.”

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with Fort’s death. Both are being charged as adults.