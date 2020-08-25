Jacksonville police seeking sexual battery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find Taj Paul, a 24-year-old who is wanted for sexual battery.

Police did not release any information about the crime or how long they have been seeking Paul, but released his photo Tuesday morning asking anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.