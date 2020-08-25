Reward increased to $5K in Jacksonville Beach father’s murder

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – More than a year after a Jacksonville Beach father of three was gunned down steps from his apartment, his family is still searching for answers.

First Coast Crime Stoppers has posted an enhanced reward of $5,000 for information in the murder of Jake Hall, 28.

Hall was shot and killed Aug. 15, 2019, while standing on the sidewalk of his apartment complex on 17th Avenue North.

Hall had two daughters and a son -- aged 2, 3 and 5 years old at the time of his death. His family said he was an avid outdoorsman and worked as a mechanic.

A neighbor said he heard several gunshots, ran outside and found Hall’s youngest daughter alone in the doorway of his apartment. He then discovered Hall at the edge of his complex’s driveway, next to the street.

At last check, investigators had been unable to identify a motive or any suspects.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).