$10K reward for information in St. Johns hit-and-run cold case

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – More than nine years after Bryan Wrigley was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in St. Johns County, still no arrests have been made in his death.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office made a renewed push for information, reminding the public that a combined $10,000 reward is now being offered in the man’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office learned of the crash on the afternoon of April 13, 2011. Detectives said Wrigley was riding his bike east on County Road 214 when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Investigators determined Wrigley was struck by a 2001-2003 blue Ford Ranger extended cab pickup (pictured). Detectives said the driver of the truck continued driving.

A witness said he saw the pickup drive by his home and noticed a bicycle tire stuck to the front of the truck. That witness gave deputies a description of the driver as being a man between 17-22 years of age. Deputies recently released a new composite sketch.

Anyone with information about the driver or the location of the truck should call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-877-277-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers app P3Tips.