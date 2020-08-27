Man killed in Wednesday’s becomes Jacksonville’s 100th murder victim of 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have ruled the shooting death of a 52-year-old man in a Northside home before dawn Wednesday a murder. A second victim shot in the home on Fernway Street about 4 a.m. was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

By policy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not identify victims of a homicide -- anyone who killed by another person -- or murder -- someone killed with intent.

According to News4Jax records, Wednesday’s victim was the 100th person murdered in Jacksonville so far this year -- the earliest in any year in the last two decades the city has reached this grim milestone.

In less than nine months of 2020, there have been 121 homicides in Jacksonville this year, according to News4Jax data.

In all 12 months of 2019, there in 159 homicides in Jacksonville and 128 of those were murders.

As of Wednesday, JSO said the most recent murder was under investigation and police had not developed any suspect information.