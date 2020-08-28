Former Flager deputy accused of sending threatening messages to 67-year-old man

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A former Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Thursday after he was accused of aggravated stalking in July.

Dedorious Varnes resigned on Aug. 4 during an internal investigation that allegedly found that he sent threatening messages to a 67-year-old Palm Coast man.

The calls started after Varnes responded to a call for service in Plam Coast involving the Palm Coast man. The following day, the man filed an online complaint saying that Varnes did not handle the call for service sufficiently.

In the weeks to follow, the man received numerous text messages from an anonymous phone number that Varnes created on a text app in June 2019, according to detectives.

The Sheriff’s Office said Varnes would text the man and imply that an inappropriate relationship was occurring between him and the complainant’s wife. Surveillance video also showed that Varnes drove by the complainant’s home while on duty and took photos of the complainant’s home and texted them to him along with threatening messages, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an instance of a rouge officer tarnishing the badge,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated and to see that he has done it on more than one occasion is appalling.”

Varnes was taken into custody and charged with aggravated stalking. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and released after posting a $25,000 bond.