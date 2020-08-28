Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times near Ed Waters College.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the area after shot spotters registered gunfire at the 1700 block of W. 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found an injured man and transported him to the hospital.

Police said they have a suspect but it wasn’t clear if the suspect is in custody.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they have more information but were not prepared to release it at the time of the news conference.

JSO did say the shooting is in no way related to Ed Waters College or campus.

Crime scene detectives are handling the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO at 904-630-0500.