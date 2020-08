Published: August 29, 2020, 11:11 am Updated: August 29, 2020, 11:21 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The over the air signal for News4Jax will be down for a few hours Saturday on Channels 4 and 17.

The outage began at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

The outage is necessary while work is being done on a broadcast tower.

For safety reasons, the work must be done during the day.

Cable and satellite signals for News4Jax will not be affected.

We appreciate your patience.