Duval County students can now get free COVID-19 tests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday announced an expanded partnership that will allow for free coronavirus testing for all Duval County students.

The free testing applies to students at public schools, charter schools and private schools, Curry said, and also to students who are not showing symptoms.

“My team and I are working with Logistics Health, one of our city-sponsored COVID-19 test providers, to establish a student express lane at four different sites,” Curry said.

The student express lanes will be located at Oceanway Senior Center, Lane Wiley Senior Center, Leroy D. Clemons Senior Center and Mandarin Senior Center. The lanes will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curry said the schools will make the decision whether or not to send a student to one of the testing sites.

Students must have a verification letter from their school and their parent or guardian must accompany them to provide consent for the test. Curry said his office would release more details about the program later in the day.

On Aug. 19, Curry announced the first phase of the project that allowed Duval County Public School employees to receive rapid testing.

“I want to stress to parents, students, and everyone in our city that it’s up to us continue to do our part to mitigate the spread of this virus. It’s important we all take the necessary steps and act responsibly,” Curry said.

Curry most can expect to receive test results in about two days.

The mayor added that tests for students will not be mandated because he considers that to be a personal decision.

“But, I would say if someone knows they’ve been exposed, or they have symptoms, they ought to be tested and they ought to be isolated,” Curry said.

There were 69 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Duval County on Monday as Curry said that the number of new cases continues to trend in the right direction.