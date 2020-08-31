LIST: Meal pickup locations for distance learning students in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Meals will be provided for Alachua County students who are starting the school year by distance learning.

They will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Multiple meals will be given out each day.

Meals will be free if you are registered at a school where all students eat free.

Students do not have to be present for the meals to be picked up, but parents or guardians will need to bring a form of identification.

There are 17 different pickup locations:

Archer

Buchholz High

Eastside High

Ft. Clarke

Gainesville High

Hawthorne Middle/High

High Springs Community School

Kanapaha Middle

Lincoln Middle

Newberry High

Norton Elementary

PK Yonge

Rawlings Elementary

Santa Fe High

Sidney Lanier

Terwilliger Elementary

Westwood Middle

Meal pick up will be at either the bus loop or parent loop depending on location. If your child attends Buchholz, Hidden Oak, Meadowbrook, PK Yonge, Resilience or Healthy Learning, you must pick up meals at Buchholz or PK Yonge.