LIST: Meal pickup locations for distance learning students in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Meals will be provided for Alachua County students who are starting the school year by distance learning.
They will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Multiple meals will be given out each day.
Meals will be free if you are registered at a school where all students eat free.
Students do not have to be present for the meals to be picked up, but parents or guardians will need to bring a form of identification.
There are 17 different pickup locations:
- Archer
- Buchholz High
- Eastside High
- Ft. Clarke
- Gainesville High
- Hawthorne Middle/High
- High Springs Community School
- Kanapaha Middle
- Lincoln Middle
- Newberry High
- Norton Elementary
- PK Yonge
- Rawlings Elementary
- Santa Fe High
- Sidney Lanier
- Terwilliger Elementary
- Westwood Middle
Meal pick up will be at either the bus loop or parent loop depending on location. If your child attends Buchholz, Hidden Oak, Meadowbrook, PK Yonge, Resilience or Healthy Learning, you must pick up meals at Buchholz or PK Yonge.