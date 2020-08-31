Orange Park man indicted in gas station robbery

A grand jury has indicted a Clay County man on federal charges stemming from a gas station robbery, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Joshua Noah Sams, 20, of Orange Park, is charged with interference of interstate commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Florida’s Middle District. The indictment states that Sams held up a gas station at gunpoint Nov. 12, 2019, and got away with cash.

Sams, who is in federal custody on unrelated robbery and firearms charges, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the robbery count. The brandishing charge carries a 7-year minimum-mandatory sentence up to life in prison.