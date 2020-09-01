86ºF

Police investigate double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Joe McLean, Reporter

Jacksonville police investigate a shooting on Division Street.
Jacksonville police investigate a shooting on Division Street. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville on Tuesday evening, according to multiple sources.

At least a dozen officers responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Division Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway around 5 p.m.

Multiple sources told News4Jax that two people were shot, one of which has died.

No other information was immediately available.

We will update this story when we learn more.

