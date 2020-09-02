Deadly crash closes northbound lanes on I-295 at Pulaski Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating what caused a deadly crash on I-295 northbound just after the Pulaski Road exit.

The view from FHP traffic cameras show a mangled vehicle. A dump truck was also seen near-by. It’s not clear yet if the truck was involved.

Traffic is being detoured onto the exit ramp and then back on the on ramp to I-295.

Fatality investigations can take up to several hours. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

News4jax will update this story when we get more information.