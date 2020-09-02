Looking for love: Senior speed dating adjusts for pandemic precautions

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The COVID-19 pandemic has been all about isolation, quarantine, and distance. For singles looking for love, these conditions make dating almost impossible, but there is new hope emerging for those vying to be in a relationship.

Pre-dating Speed Dating services looks to connect singles safely. During a demonstration of what their events now look like, event organizer Ellen Manus said it all starts with a temperature check,

“The first step is I’m going to screen you for your temperature and we have a contact-free thermometer,” Manus said.

Capacity at speed dating events has been cut in half, limited to 16 singles. Singles meet with the organizers at the venue.

“We’ve tried to book only outdoor venues, but we’ve had a couple indoors. Whether it’s outside or not, we keep the tables six feet apart,” she said.

Couples are also distanced at their tables with chairs placed slightly further than usual. During the events, masks are optional.

“If you feel more secure wearing a mask, then you are more than welcome to do that. I would say at least half of our speed daters do wear masks during the event.,” Manus said.

Manus is holding speed dating for singles in their 50s-60s Wednesday night at 7, but she has events available to all age groups. Find one for your age group here.