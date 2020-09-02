Median barrier coming at Hart Expressway/Beach Blvd. ramp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the construction of a new barrier at the eastern foot of the Hart Expressway ramp at Beach Boulevard. Officials said work on approximately 600 feet of a concrete barrier wall in the existing median will begin next week.

FDOT said the three-foot high barrier is intended to discourage pedestrians from crossing a total of eight lanes of traffic.

There are many businesses and schools on either side of Beach Boulevard in the area, including the River City Science Academy. In June 2016, News4Jax reported on the installation of warning signs near the charter school. It came after students were seen running in and out of traffic across Beach Boulevard to reach the school. FDOT told News4Jax then, that there were future plans to build a barrier along the median.

With the new construction, pedestrians can cross safely 150 feet east of the median at the signalized intersection at Parental Home Road and Beach Boulevard.

Officials said the project will also include installing new directional signage for both Beach Boulevard and the Hart Expressway. It is expected to be complete in November 2020, weather permitting.

A $671,000 contract was awarded to CDM Contracting, Inc. for the project.

Officials said drivers should expect overnight road and lane closures for the duration of construction.

Traffic will be affected on Tuesday, September 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the installation of temporary traffic controls: