Off-duty JSO officer intervenes during bloody machete attack in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. – An off-duty officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jumped in to help arrest a suspect Tuesday in what has been described as a bloody altercation involving a machete in Yulee.

Ralph Natrillo III, 51, of Yulee is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was accused of attacking and injuring a person with a machete.

According to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrest report obtained by News4Jax, the incident happened at a Yulee home Tuesday night.

While en route to the disturbance call, a Nassau County deputy was told that a juvenile victim had been struck with a machete.

The report states that before the deputy arrived at the home, off-duty JSO officer S.E. Johnson saw the juvenile running out of the house with blood all over the front of his body. Officer Johnson also saw Natrillo chasing the alleged victim and took Natrillo into custody until the Nassau deputy could arrive on the scene.

The deputy wrote in the arrest report that the juvenile, who was covered in blood, had initially heard an argument in the living room. He then came out of his bedroom only to find Natrillo standing over his mother with a machete raised over his shoulder, he told investigators. That’s when the juvenile says he was struck in the head with the machete while trying to protect his mother and younger brother.

The mom told deputies she was in the living room when she and Natrillo began to argue. According to the report, Natrillo grabbed a machete during the argument and stood over her, that’s when she said her son came out of the bedroom and tried to protect her.

DCF was notified because the incident involved a juvenile.

According to the report, the juvenile was cleared by EMS and refused to be transported to the hospital for his injuries. The investigating deputy indicated that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Natrillo is being held without bond in the Nassau County jail.