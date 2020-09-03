Police found mother and child reported missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office located a 22-year-old and her baby.

A family member told JSO the mother and child were missing from their home on Brannon Avenue on the Westside.

Police said the mother was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the circumstances involved, the Sheriff’s Office believes she and her child may have been in danger. A spokesperson for JSO didn’t say what the circumstances were, but they were looking for a 32-year-old who lived with the mother and child.

A spokesperson for JSO said the investigation into their disappearance is continuing.