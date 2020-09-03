St. Johns County launches nonprofit grant program for COVID-19 recovery

Published: September 3, 2020, 11:00 am Updated: September 3, 2020, 11:53 am

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County launched a grant program Thursday to help qualifying nonprofit agencies recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The SJC CARES Nonprofit Grant Recovery Program is for St. Johns County 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofits could be eligible for a grant of up to $20,000, the county said.

The funds can be used for expenses related to mortgage or rent, utilities, payroll, PPE equipment, facility hardening, sanitizing/cleaning supplies, and other COVID-19-related costs.

For eligibility information or to apply, visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904-209-6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.