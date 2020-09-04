Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida celebrates 106 years in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida has been in the River City for 106 years.

September is National Big Brothers Big Sisters month - the organization says it is the nation’s oldest largest youth mentoring program.

It now needs your help – so it can continue to meet the growing demands of children and their families during these unusual times.

“Social distancing does not mean social isolation,” said Sara Alford, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

This is just one of many new phrases Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida has coined to creatively stay afloat during the pandemic.

“We’ve had miss you Monday campaigns, feel-good Fridays where young people are sending in videos to celebrate their mentors and mentors are sending in words to encourage their young people. And in our community-based program we are moving as numbers are stabilizing we are moving to allow people to get together in person practicing social distancing and following all CDC guidelines. But I think what’s been incredible about this experience has been the creativity of our mentors.”

The organization has seen an impact to its city and state-based grants because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With many of its yearly fundraising events now happening virtually - the organization is also looking at more interactive ways to raise money while also having fun.

“We’re also hosting a virtual bingo session sponsored by our partners at Florida Blue on September 17th. It’s a really easy way, it’s $10 dollars to join up, there’s cash prizes. It’s really just bingo and an opportunity to have a really great high energy hour and a half spent with our organization,” said Alford.

If you can’t give any money at this time - the organization says you can give something worth way more and it happens to be free.

“We’ve continued to inspire people to do is we work in the commodity of course grant dollars to pay for our programs but also just the value of time. And so that is something that most people still have and can participate with and so we’re just really focusing on encouraging people to give in that way. Give of their time and become a mentor,” said Alford.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida has two different fundraising events coming up.

The organization is hosting its 25th anniversary and annual event, the annual Reggie Hunt Memorial Golf Classic, on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at the Amelia River Golf Club.

This Nassau County event is held annually in memory of Reggie Hunt, a former Fernandina High School student-athlete and six-year participant in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida program in Nassau County.

Last year, BBBSNEFL raised over $20,000 to support our work in defending and igniting today’s youth to realize their full potential through the power of mentorship.

BBBSNEFL partnered with Golf Status.

Individual golf carts available to those who prefer

Boxed dinner will be provided instead of a dinner buffet

Open-air pavilion instead of indoor closed dining room

Amelia River Golf Club has continuously been taking safety precautions.

Margarita J’Ville is our annual signature event that brings the island flare and fun of Duval Street, in Key West, to Duval County. Although the event can be celebrated from the comfort of your home, we are still aiming to bring you the best aspects of our event like a silent auction, raffles, and of course, adult beverages! When you donate at our specified donation levels that range from $50-$500, event participants will receive party in place packs that provide supporters the opportunity to have their own mini Margarita J’Ville. These donations allow the organization to continue its mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Click here to learn more about any of these events.