COVID-19 dashboard coming soon: Duval superintendent gives update on school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene on Friday urged parents and students to remain vigilant in protecting against the spread of the coronavirus during the upcoming holiday weekend.

“I am asking all of our students, and all of our families, to please continue to follow good health practices over the weekend,” Greene said during a press conference. “Our goal is to keep our schools fully functional throughout the year and to keep as many children and staff as possible fully engaged in their classes and instruction. This weekend, please avoid crowds, keep social distancing and wear those face coverings.”

Greene said 20 schools have been impacted by positive COVID-19 tests during the first two weeks of school, adding that there have been less than 25 total cases reported for students and staff.

In order for the public to track cases in schools, Greene said the district plans to start publishing a dashboard after getting approval from the Florida Department of Health this week. The dashboard will be published sometime between Friday evening and Tuesday morning, Greene said, adding that it will have a breakdown of reported cases in each school.

When it comes to rapid testing for district employees, Greene said the city-sponsored program has found less than five district employees carrying the coronavirus.

Greene said, all things considered, the school year has been going well.

“It hasn’t been perfect,” she said. “We’ve had hills and valleys to overcome with COVID-19 and its impact. So, when you think about it, I think we’ve done a phenomenal job.”

She said thousands of students are making their way back into school buildings.

Greene said that initially, 40,000 students had signed up for Duval HomeRoom, the district’s school-based distance learning program, but as of last week, that number was down to 29,000.

“We’re starting to hear from our families that say ’Hey, we want to now come back when we see what you’re doing in the schools we see that you’re taking every precaution you are taking this seriously.’ You can see that from the numbers,” Greene said.

The district’s current hybrid model for older students is coming to a close on Sept. 14, meaning all schools would go to a five-day a week model after that date.

Greene said the district will be reviewing that plan to see if it needs to make adjustments to that hybrid model or keep it the way it is.

“Next week we will make that final decision whether we’re going to request the Department of Education to allow us to continue or make adjustments to that hybrid model,” she said.