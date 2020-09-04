Police find man shot in Atlantic Boulevard Estates neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a man lying down with a gunshot wound in the Atlantic Boulevard Estates neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to Jorick Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. First responders transported him to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

JSO says it only has limited information. The department’s Violent Crimes Detectives responded to lead a further investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.