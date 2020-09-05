Police urge holiday crowds to follow social distancing guidelines at beaches

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Crowds were noticeably larger Saturday as the holiday weekend kicked off in Jacksonville Beach.

And more officers were out patrolling, even watching to make sure social distancing guidelines were being followed.

“In lieu of the COVID and everything that’s been going on we’re preparing in case the crowds are a little bit larger because people have been cooped up a lot lately,” Jacksonville Beach Police Sgt. Tonya Tator said.

Jacksonville Beach police said if they see people purposely not social distancing or following COVID-19 rules, they report it to the department of health.

On Saturday, beachgoers were separated in their groups out on the sand.

Tator said she wants to remind beachgoers the virus hasn’t left us.

“One of the big things is usually reminding -- on holiday weekends everybody wants to come out in groups and have a good time,” Tator said. “COVID restrictions are still out there so please practice social distancing when you’re on the beach proper as far as your group from another group.”

Some health officials have expressed concern about large gatherings over the Labor Day weekend leading to a potential spike in coronavirus cases.

But beachgoers seemed unconcerned because most people were following the rules Saturday.

“Because of the distancing that people did, I think we are safe,” John Hurst said.

Jacksonville Beach police said this weekend you will see more police out than you normally would because of the large crowds.