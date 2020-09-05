UNF Police: Victim awakens during burglary at residence hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two apartments at the Flats residence hall on First Coast Tech Parkway were burglarized overnight, UNF campus police reported Saturday in a Timely Warning on the SAFE Ospreys app.

The alert, sent just after 1 p.m. Saturday, said police were called to the apartment building around 8:40 a.m. to investigate a burglary. The resident said someone came into their apartment and stole items while they were asleep. The break-in was sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said while they were investigating the first burglary, another resident reported waking up just before 5 a.m. and seeing someone standing in their bedroom doorway.

Police said when the burglar saw the victim was awake, they ran away.

Police said in both cases, the front door had been left unlocked. There is no description of the suspect.