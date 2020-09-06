UF: Resources in place to address uptick in COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus this weekend, the university said Sunday.

A post on the university’s Facebook page said the increase in positive cases “is in keeping with what the University of Florida and UF Health anticipated and planned for.”

The university said there are resources in place to address the uptick in cases, which UF said will likely continue following the holiday weekend. UF said it has 600 beds reserved for quarantine and isolation use, and contact tracing and surveillance testing are already underway as planned.

Students, faculty and staff are reminded to continue to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and frequent handwashing, and avoid large social gatherings.

As planned, additional COVID-19 testing sites for students will be available after the Labor Day holiday, along with a symptom questionnaire for all UF faculty, staff and students.