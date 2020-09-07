Pandemic forces changes to Jaguars’ fan experience different this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are ready to welcome fans back to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday for their first game of the season. But there are many changes to the game day experience -- most noticeably keeping the 17,000 fans allowed spaced out across the stadium’s 71,000 capacity.

The Jaguars are asking fans to do their part making it safe for everyone by not attending games if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have traveled to a state or country in the last two weeks that’s under COVID-19 quarantine advisories.

OUTSIDE THE STADIUM

Among the changes, vehicles will be parked in Jaguars lots in every other parking spot.

The team is also strongly discouraging tailgating this year.

INSIDE THE STADIUM

The team has implemented new technology allowing fans to walk through security screening at the gates carrying their clear bag and keys before heading to self-scan ticket kiosks.

The Jaguars say they’re also transitioning to a cashless payment system for food, beverage and merchandise purchases.

Face coverings are required inside TIAA Bank Field except when eating and drinking (while sitting or standing, not walking). If a doctor’s note is shown saying you are unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons, you’ll be required to wear a face shield.

Fan favorites like the Bud Light Party Zone and the north end zone deck will be closed.

This will be the first season no smoking of any kind will be allowed anywhere. That includes vaping.

Be sure to read the Fan Health Promise on the team’s website, which states in part that, “By entering the stadium and stadium grounds, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

To learn more about the Jaguars’ new protocols, including what the team is doing to keep the stands sanitized and about the limited capacity seating grouped in pods, head to the team’s website.