Man found dead at apartment complex in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, – Police don’t have any suspect information after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in Northwest Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10:15 Monday night. Police responded to the Vista Landing Apartment Complex after shot spotters picked up nearby gunfire.

When they arrived at the complex, officers found a man who had died at the back of the complex, but it’s not clear if the man was found outside or inside of a unit.

Police did not release the age of the victim. They’re asking people who may information to contact them.

You can call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).