ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home on Golden Lake Loop in St. Augustine, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Chuck Mulligan, with the Sheriff’s Office, said responding deputies found the body of the victim at the scene and the suspected shooter, who was detained.

The name of the victim was not released by deputies, due to Marcy’s Law.

News4Jax is working to gather additional information.