DCPS: Free and reduced-price meal applications now available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are a couple of changes when it comes to free and reduced-price meals in Duval County’s public schools.

On Tuesday, the school district announced that the applications are now available online. Visit duvalschools.org/foodservice to complete the application.

But because of COVID-19, meal services will look a little different this year.

Food will now be individually packaged and served in covered containers.

Employees will place the student’s meal on the serving line for the student to pick up before checkout.

And student’s school ID cards will be scanned at the register from behind a plexiglass barrier for a touch-free checkout.