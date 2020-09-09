Jacksonville police suspect foul play in woman’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a woman who was found dead Wednesday in a home on Carver Circle Northeast.

The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is suspected in her death. They said officers were directed to the home by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia after a man was found dead in a wooded area in the city of Bainbridge.

Police in Georgia told JSO the man’s death was being investigated as a suicide. They said he used to rent the home where the woman was found dead.

Investigators did not reveal how they believed the woman died. She was not identified.