Library worker accused of producing child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A library employee living in Putnam County has been arrested and charged with production and possession of child exploitation material, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to a criminal complaint, parents of a child made a report to Clay County deputies about sexually explicit messages being sent by an adult to their daughter over the internet. Investigators said the child, a 15-year-old girl, was being messaged by a man who identified himself as Kurt.

The DOJ said the child was directed to send approximately 50 images and videos. Deputies traced the IP address used by a Snapchat account to a home in Putnam County.

According to the news release, deputies arrested Kurt Sheldon, 29, of Interlachen, at his residence on Sept. 4. Investigators said he admitted that there was child sexual abuse material on his computer and that he admitted to asking girls he met online whom he knew were underage to send him nude photographs, including a 15-year-old girl.

The library that Sheldon worked at is unclear.

Sheldon, the DOJ said, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to 50 years, in federal prison. Sheldon has been detained pending a hearing scheduled for Sept. 10.