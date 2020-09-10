24 arrested on drug charges in ‘Operation Unmasked’

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A yearlong investigation dubbed Operation Unmasked led to the arrest of 24 people on various narcotics-related charges, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said 11 search warrants were conducted as part of the operation. Investigators seized over 21 grams of fentanyl, three grams of heroin, 120 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of meth and seven pounds of cannabis and THC oil, among other controlled substances.

The approximate street value for all narcotics seized during this operation amounts to $109,505, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the news release, there were also four firearms seized and $19,294 in drug currency seized during the search warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office said its seen a 198% increase in recorded overdoses compared to last year. It said there have been 17 fatal overdoses in 2020 compared to 14 in 2019.

