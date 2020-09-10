Clay County school district working on coronavirus report

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A new coronavirus dashboard is in the works for Clay County schools.

A district spokeswoman told News4Jax on Thursday it is in the process of creating a weekly district-wide COVID-19 report that will show the total number of cases in public schools.

The spokeswoman said the Clay County schools dashboard will only have data that is self-reported by those with positive tests because “the Florida Department of Health has stated that school COVID-19 results should remain confidential.”

The Florida Department of Health has said will be launching a coronavirus dashboard soon that will identify positive cases within school districts across the state.

It’s not clear when the Clay County report or the state dashboard will be released.

Right now, Clay County is the only large Jacksonville-area school district not disclosing the number of coronavirus cases in its schools.

School districts in Duval, St. Johns and Nassau counties have all released either reports or dashboards in recent weeks.