Public libraries reopening in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. – Starting Monday, all library locations in Putnam County will be reopen with limited hours and modified operations, according to a news release from the Board of County Commissioners.

COVID-19 guidelines include limiting the number of people allowed inside to half, and being six feet apart. The news releases states that face coverings are recommended, but not required.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary to access all library locations. Call (386) 329-0126 to schedule your appointment.

Computers are available in one-hour time slots, with 15 minutes slotted for sanitizing in between patrons.

You can reserve books online and pick them up later by visiting funinputnam.com.

There will be no in-house programs provided by staff, but the staff will continue the virtual online story times.