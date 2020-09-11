Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound, Police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital after a man was dropped off to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say they arrived at that hospital shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday. JSO says the victim’s wounds were non-life-threatening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he would not cooperate with investigators. Violent Crimes Detectives will lead a further investigation into this case.

JSO says information is limited. The department does not know where the shooting occurred. Police have no suspect information. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to contact JSO, either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).