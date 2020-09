JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday was investigating a shooting on Acorn Street that an officer at the scene said is believed to “be related to some form of road rage.”

According to Lt. J.M. Paris, officers were sent to the area around 2 p.m., where they found a man had been shot. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no information about the shooter.