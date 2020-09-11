Remembering 9/11: Naval Station Mayport honors fallen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Station Mayport held a remembrance ceremony Friday to honor the fallen and those who responded to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Friday marks 19 years since more than 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The ceremony started with a prayer and address, followed by the raising of a flag and four prolonged blasts at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03 a.m. The blasts are in observation of the four separate crashes that took place on that day.

While commemoration ceremonies looked drastically different due to the pandemic this year, it’s a day and time in our nation’s history that will never be forgotten.