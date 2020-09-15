Jacksonville police working to track down missing woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are asking for help finding a woman who was reported missing Monday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Joan Atkins, 54, was last seen on Colima Place. Police said she it’s unclear why she left her residence.

She’s believed to be driving a white 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with the Florida tag NAI Z39. Atkins is said to have medical issues requiring constant monitoring and medication.

She’s described as 5-feet 7-inches and height and weighs 180 pounds.

If seen, call JSO at 904-630-0500.