Deadline to fill out US Census fast approaching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The deadline to complete the once-a-decade 10 minute survey is September 30. It will decide where $1.5 trillion will go for 316 federal programs over the next decade.

The programs include, among many others: Medicaid, direct student loans, highway construction grants, low income tax credits and loans, and even adoption assistance programs.

When it comes to how many people filled out the survey on their own, these were the numbers as of Thursday:

St. Johns - 71.6%

Clay - 69.3%

Duval - 66.7%

Nassau - 62.5%

However, when you add in the result of census workers, going door-to-door, the total percentage of people in Florida who have responded is 89%. (Click here to check your county’s response rate.)

News4Jax asked Marilyn Stephens with the U.S. Census Bureau what happens if the country doesn’t hit 100%.

“Oh there is no such thing. We will reach 100%,” said Stephens.

Stephens explains this is not just any survey. By law, the bureau is required to get a 100% response.

“You may have had many of your listeners say they keep coming back to my home because when people don’t cooperate with the enumerator, we continue to go back to that home,” said Stephens. “After we make so many attempts of reaching you directly then we’re going to go to your neighbor or a building manager.”

To fill out the Census by phone call 844-330-2020. (Click here to fill out the Census online.)

Don’t have a computer?

Head to Jacksonville Main Library at 303 N. Laura St. on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Jacksonville chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will be on hand if you need any assistance.