Authorities: Cellphone app leads deputies to suspected robbers

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Deputies in Columbia County have captured five suspected robbers who were on the run from deputies in Alachua County, according to a police report.

The five men who were arrested are:

Jayveon Hall, 19, of Lake City

Davaric Hawkins, 18, of Lake City

Tyreese Speed, 21, of Ocala

Jamarion Terry, 16, of Lake City

Lee Willis, 19, of Lake City

All five men are facing grand theft auto charges as well as using a firearm to commit a felony.

According to the arrest report, around 1:50 a.m. Friday, Columbia County deputies received a BOLO from deputies in Alachua County about five men in a red four-door car that was traveling north on I-75.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car was being tracked via the find my iPhone app on a stolen cellphone.

Deputies performed what was described as a high-risk traffic stop of the car on State Road 47 and US Highway 447. The report states that once all five men were removed form the car and placed into custody, deputies searched the car and found a hand gun that had been reported stolen.

As of Friday, the five men were held without bond inside the Columbia County jail and were expected to be handed over to Alachua County authorities.