Glynn County Schools bus driver accused of sexual contact with student

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old school bus driver with has been arrested on charges of child molestation and sexual battery, according to a news release Monday from Glynn County Schools.

A district spokesperson said Joseph Jordan’s arrest comes after a thorough investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old student. The incident was reported, the district said, as having occurred on Jordan’s bus while at the Glynn County Stadium on Friday evening.

According to the district, Jordan -- who was rehired as a bus driver in September 2017 -- was immediately placed on leave after learning of the allegations. He was later fired.