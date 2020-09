EAST PALATKA, Fla. – Putnam County firefighters called to put out a fire of a shed on Putnam County Boulevard early Monday morning found a man in his 40s inside. The victim had burns to 100% of his body and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported between 1:30 and 2 a.m. It was unclear why the man was in the shed or what started the fire.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate.