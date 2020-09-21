St. Augustine parking garage open to those seeking high ground

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – With high tides bringing flooding into downtown St. Augustine, the city is offering free parking to residents and workers seeking high ground.

The city announced Monday it’s opening the Historic Downtown Parking Facility so people can safely park their cars during the anticipated flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

City Manager John Regan said the goal is to help out residents and workers who are typically forced to park their vehicles on the street, where they could risk water damage.

The city’s also reminding residents that crews are monitoring streets in flood-prone areas and will close them as necessary.

Those who need assistance are asked to call the public works department at 904-825-1040.