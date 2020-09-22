St. Augustine residents, your water might taste funny, but it’s OK

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, residents in St. Augustine might notice a different flavor to their tap water, but there’s no reason to worry, city officials said.

For 21 days, the city will be adjusting chlorine and ammonia levels in the water.

City officials admitted you might notice a change in the taste of the water, but they said the quality of the water won’t be affected.

Chlorine and ammonia are used in the water treatment process to disinfect the water.

The city said the American Water Works Association recommends regularly adjusting chlorine and ammonia levels for pipeline maintenance purposes.

For additional information, contact the City of St. Augustine Water Treatment Plant at 904-825-1044.