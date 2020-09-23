Walmart is hiring 20,000 seasonal workers

Published: September 23, 2020, 11:01 am Updated: September 23, 2020, 11:16 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? To meet the demands of increased online shopping, Walmart is hiring 20,000 seasonal associates.

Starting Wednesday, job seekers can visit here or text “FC” to 240240 to apply for a variety of positions.

Positions begin at a starting hourly rate ranging from $15.75 up to $23.75 based on location, position and schedule.

Seasonal employment will begin immediately upon hiring with shifts scheduled as quickly as 48 hours from applying, and it will continue through Jan. 1, 2021.

In many instances, these positions will have the opportunity to convert to regular employment.

