Walmart is hiring 20,000 seasonal workers

Retailer to hire seasonal associates to meet online shopping demands

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

FILE - This Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo shows a Walmart in Warrington, Pa. A growing number of U.S. companies are pledging to give workers time off to vote in the presidential election this November, an effort thats gaining steam despite the governments reluctance to make Election Day a federal holiday. Walmart says it will give its 1.5 million U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? To meet the demands of increased online shopping, Walmart is hiring 20,000 seasonal associates.

Starting Wednesday, job seekers can visit here or text “FC” to 240240 to apply for a variety of positions.

Positions begin at a starting hourly rate ranging from $15.75 up to $23.75 based on location, position and schedule.

Seasonal employment will begin immediately upon hiring with shifts scheduled as quickly as 48 hours from applying, and it will continue through Jan. 1, 2021.

In many instances, these positions will have the opportunity to convert to regular employment.

For more information, click here.

