Fireworks expected during 1st presidential debate between Biden, Trump

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in the race for the White House.

Ahead of the debate, there’s controversy over nominating a new Supreme Court justice. There’s also back-and-forth underway concerning a New York Times report on Trump’s taxes, saying he has paid less than a thousand dollars in recent years.

Biden’s campaign is capitalizing on the report. His website is selling vinyl stickers that read: “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump.” The New York Times also reported Trump lost more than $315 million at his golf clubs since 2000.

President Trump has denied the report, but hasn’t specified what was inaccurate.

“This has the potential of being one of the most watched debates in the history of the country,” said News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney.

He continued, “Joe Biden most certainly tomorrow (Tuesday) night will bring up the tax returns. He will go after the president. He will try to bait the president. The president will take the bait, and he will talk about it quite a bit he always does. Each of them will have in their arsenal, a number of things prepared for the other side. Each of them will be seeking that moment, that comment that captures the American public’s attention.”

Mullaney said the hot topics will be front and center, but that it’s tough to know who the debate could ultimately favor and how many voters will be influenced.

“I expect the president could very well be going after Joe Biden and Hunter Biden on the Ukraine, don’t be surprised to see that. So, each side will be armed to go after the other. It could be a brawl tomorrow night. If history is any indication, very much, it could be very hard fought,” Mullaney said.

Mullaney said the issue of the president’s Supreme Court nomination will probably be the very first topic of the debate and looms as a huge subject for voters. He expects Trump to push Biden to name the person he would nominate if he were president.