JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chances are your phone buzzed this evening with an emergency alert, but in case you didn’t see -- the City of Jacksonville says its 911 system is experiencing “intermittent issues.”

In case of long ring times when calling 911 from Jacksonville or the town of Baldwin, you’re advised to hang up at call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

There was no immediate word on how long it would take to correct the issue.