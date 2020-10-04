Chilly rain falls, but St. Augustine streets spaced flooding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – After two weekends in a row of tidal flooding that left standing water in the streets of St. Augustine, Sunday’s rainfall and more normal tides left only a little nuisance flooding. A coastal flood statement remains in effect for Isolated minor coastal flooding.

A sign reading “Caution Road Flooded” remains leftover from the nor’easter that started the flooding events over the last 10 days of September. No roads were closed due to flooding this weekend.

The city was quiet Sunday. Due to a constant, chilly drizzle, many people stayed indoors and there weren’t many tourists walking around the old streets. Thos who did venture out were wearing ponchos.

A much different scene than the last two weekends when some streets in downtown saw close to a foot and a half of water and it was creeping up in people’s yards and towards their homes.

Residents said it was some of the worst non-hurricane flooding they’d seen in years.

Over at the beach, it’s not looking too great offshore. A small craft advisory was lifted this morning, but it was still quite choppy in the coastal water.

Seas were forecasted at 3 to 5 feet today -- down from 5 to 7 feet on Saturday -- which, along with the temperature and raid, wasn’t inviting to beachgoers.